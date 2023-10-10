Understanding Hamas: The Group Behind the Recent Attack in Israel

Social media platform X has announced that it is taking measures to remove accounts associated with Hamas, the Palestinian terror group, in an effort to combat the spread of “terrorist content” online. Since the surprise attack launched Hamas on Israel over the weekend, posts from daily active users in Israel have increased on X, with over 50 million posts related to the attack being shared. Some of these posts have contained misinformation or graphic footage, contributing to the spread of false information not only on X but also across the internet.

Under its “Violent and Hateful Entities Policy,” X plans to remove newly created Hamas-affiliated accounts and address certain posts that contain violent and hate speech as well as graphic media. X is also monitoring the platform for antisemitic speech. The increase in hate speech on X is believed to be a result of Elon Musk’s decision to lay off content moderators, as studies have shown a correlation between staffing reductions and the rise of hate speech.

Dina Sadek, a research fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab, highlighted the abundance of misinformation surrounding the recent attack Hamas, expressing concern that these false narratives could contribute to inciting further violence. The attack has resulted in a significant loss of life, with at least 900 people killed and 2,500 injured on the Israeli side, and 765 deaths and 4,000 injuries in Gaza due to Israeli airstrikes in response.

Hamas is a Palestinian political and military organization that has been classified as a terrorist group several countries, including the United States and the European Union. The group was founded in 1987 and is known for its armed resistance against Israel. Hamas has been a divisive presence in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with some viewing it as a legitimate resistance movement and others condemning its use of violence and support for terrorism.

