X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, has taken decisive action to remove Hamas-affiliated accounts and label or remove tens of thousands of pieces of content since the recent attack on Israel. This move comes in response to an ultimatum given EU industry chief Thierry Breton to address the spread of disinformation on the platform.

According to Breton, there were indications that X was being used to disseminate illegal content and disinformation within the European Union. In order to comply with the recently implemented Digital Services Act (DSA), X and other large online platforms, including Meta’s Facebook, are required to remove such content and take measures to ensure public security and civic discourse.

X’s CEO, Linda officer Yaccarino, stated that the company has redistributed resources and made internal changes to effectively address the evolving situation. However, specific details about these changes were not provided. Yaccarino also mentioned that X assembled a leadership group to assess the situation following the attack.

In response to take-down requests received within the EU, X has already acted on more than 80 of them within the required timeline. Additionally, the company has not received any notices from Europol regarding illegal content on the platform.

X has expressed willingness to further engage with Breton and his team, including a meeting, in order to address any specific questions and provide further information.

Definitions:

– Disinformation: False or misleading information intentionally spread to deceive or manipulate.

– Digital Services Act (DSA): A legislation within the European Union that mandates large online platforms to remove illegal content and take measures to ensure public security and civic discourse.

