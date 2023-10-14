Twitter Launches New Feature Allowing Community Admins to Ask Questions Before Joining Groups

Twitter has introduced a new function that allows community administrators to ask new members to answer questions before joining a group. This feature is part of Twitter Communities, a platform that enables users to connect, communicate, and form bonds with others who share similar interests and values.

The ability to ask questions before joining a group was launched recently and is referred to as “gatekeeping allowed” the official Twitter account. As shown in screenshots provided Twitter, the join page for a group includes questions, group rules, and other relevant content, with an “Agree and Join” button at the bottom. This feature is similar to the functionality on platforms like Facebook and Chinese app QQ.

Twitter Communities allows users to create and join groups based on shared interests. These groups are managed community administrators and moderators who uphold community rules and ensure conversations are informative, relevant, and enjoyable. This feature enables users to connect with like-minded individuals and feel a sense of belonging within a community.

With this new feature, community administrators can customize questions for potential members to answer before joining a group. The questions can be made mandatory or optional, depending on the preferences of the community. This ensures that new members are a good fit for the community and share the same interests and values.

The benefits of this feature for community administrators include maintaining the quality of conversations within the group and keeping the community relevant and informative. By asking questions before joining, administrators can ensure that new members align with the community’s interests and values, reducing the presence of spam and trolls. The questions can be tailored to fit the needs of the community, providing more control over who joins.

Creating a Twitter Community is a simple process. Users can access the “Communities” tab on the Twitter app or website, click on “Create a Community,” and follow the prompts to choose a name, description, type (public or private), membership settings, and invite members.

The new feature does have some potential drawbacks. It might enable groups that violate Twitter’s terms and policies excluding individuals who may report or flag the group’s content. Additionally, it can create a more exclusive status for certain communities, limiting access to a select few based on the administrators’ criteria.

In conclusion, Twitter Communities is an excellent way for users to connect and interact with others who share their interests and values. The new feature allowing community administrators to ask questions before joining a group ensures that new members are a good fit for the community and enhances the quality of conversations. By reducing spam and trolls and customizing questions, administrators can create a safe and welcoming environment for members.

Sources: Gizchina News of the week