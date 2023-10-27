X-Men: Evolution Season 3 Now Available for Streaming on Disney Plus

X-Men: Evolution Season 3, the highly anticipated installment of the celebrated animated series, is now available for streaming on Disney Plus. Inspired storylines in the Marvel comics, the third season delves into the escalating tension between mutants and humans as the existence of mutants becomes public knowledge. The X-Men, led Cyclops, must not only find their missing mentor, Charles Xavier, but also face the criticism and skepticism of the general public.

Season three opens with the X-Men and the Brotherhood regrouping after the destruction of their mansion. Cyclops takes charge and organizes his team, along with Wolverine, to locate Professor Xavier. Meanwhile, the mutants, no longer able to hide their powers, return to Xavier’s school where they encounter a surprise from their principal, Kelly.

The voice cast for X-Men: Evolution Season 3 includes talented actors such as Kirby Morrow and Venus Terzo, who take on the roles of Cyclops and Jean Grey. The supporting cast features David Kaye, Brad Swaile, Maggie O’Hara, Meghan Black, Neil Denis, and Kirsten Alter, among others.

X-Men: Evolution Season 3, available on Disney Plus, is a must-watch for fans of the series and Marvel enthusiasts alike. Prepare to be captivated the thrilling adventures of Cyclops, Jean Grey, Rogue, Nightcrawler, Shadowcat, and Spike as they fight for acceptance in a world that fears and hates them.

Image source: marvel.com

