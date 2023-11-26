New Study Suggests a Significant Loss of Advertising Revenue for Elon Musk-Owned Social Media Platform X

A recent report from the New York Times reveals that the social media platform X, owned entrepreneur Elon Musk, could face a staggering loss of up to $75 million in advertising revenue the end of this year. This alarming development comes as numerous major brands have decided to pause their marketing campaigns on the platform in response to Musk’s alleged endorsement of an antisemitic post.

The fallout from these actions has been significant, with well-known companies like Walt Disney and Warner Bros Discovery suspending their advertisements on X. These moves have prompted X to take legal action against Media Matters, a media watchdog group. X claims that the organization defamed the platform with a report stating that ads for major brands like Apple and Oracle were often displayed alongside posts promoting Adolf Hitler and the Nazi party.

Internal documents obtained The New York Times outline a list of more than 200 ad units from prominent companies such as Airbnb, Amazon, Coca-Cola, and Microsoft. Many of these companies have either paused their ads on X or are seriously considering doing so.

X has indicated that it stands to lose approximately $11 million in revenue, although this figure may fluctuate as some advertisers return to the platform and others increase their spending. Despite multiple attempts to gain a response from X, the company has yet to comment on the matter.

According to civil rights groups, advertisers have been fleeing X ever since Elon Musk acquired the platform in October 2022. With reduced content moderation, hate speech on the site has witnessed a sharp increase. Reuters has previously reported that X’s U.S. ad revenue has consistently declined at least 55% year-over-year each month since Musk took over.

FAQ:

Q: What is the current state of advertising on social media platform X?

A: Many major brands have paused their marketing campaigns on X, which could result in a significant loss of advertising revenue for the platform.

Q: Why have companies decided to pause their advertisements on X?

A: Companies have taken this action in response to allegations that Elon Musk, the owner of X, endorsed an antisemitic post on the platform.

Q: Has X taken any legal action in response to these allegations?

A: Yes, X has filed a lawsuit against Media Matters, a media watchdog group, accusing them of defaming the platform with a report about ads appearing next to posts promoting Adolf Hitler and the Nazi party.

Q: How have advertisers responded to Elon Musk’s ownership of X?

A: Advertisers have been fleeing X since Musk acquired the platform in October 2022 due to reduced content moderation and an increase in hate speech on the site.

Q: What has been the financial impact of these actions?

A: X’s U.S. ad revenue has consistently declined at least 55% year-over-year each month since Elon Musk took over the platform.