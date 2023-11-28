New Brands Distance Themselves from Social Media Platform X Following Controversial Endorsement

Several prominent brands have chosen to pull their paid advertising off of social media platform X in an effort to distance themselves from its owner, Elon Musk. This decision comes in response to Musk’s endorsement of an antisemitic post, where he referred to a claim targeting Jews as “the actual truth.” Companies such as Apple, Disney, and Coca Cola have removed their paid ads from the platform, indicating the potential loss of up to $75 million in revenue for X, according to a report The New York Times.

The appointment of Elon Musk as the owner of X, formerly known as Twitter, had already caused ad sales to decline significantly. However, the recent backlash from advertisers could result in more substantial losses than initially predicted. Ryan Mac, a technology reporter from The New York Times, highlighted that ad revenue in the U.S. had already decreased 60% over the summer. With this further pullback in spending during the crucial holiday shopping season, X is expected to face a major financial setback.

Advertisers have always had a complex relationship with social media platforms like X. While they are drawn to the large user base and frequent engagement opportunities, controversies surrounding the platform’s owner can create significant concerns. Many companies find themselves in a “love-hate relationship” with X, according to Mac.

X has confirmed the pause in advertising spend certain brands while expressing doubt about their motives. The platform argues that these brands understand the importance of X in connecting with their communities and are continuing to engage with them through unpaid content. Musk appointed advertising executive Linda Yaccarino as CEO of X to regain the trust of big brands following the loss of advertisers post-takeover. However, Mac explained that Yaccarino’s ability to address the situation is limited due to Musk’s ongoing control and his tendency to make controversial statements on X.

As brands prioritize their reputation and public image, their decision to distance themselves from a social media platform like X demonstrates their commitment to taking a stand against offensive content and supporting inclusivity.

