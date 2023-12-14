Major Companies Shift Advertising Budgets from Controversial Platform to Instagram and Snapchat

A recent report Sensor Tower reveals a significant shift in advertising budgets as major US firms, including Walt Disney and Comcast, strategically increase their ad spending on Instagram and Snapchat. This move comes as a result of the fallout from Elon Musk’s controversial posts and comments on the platform known as X, which caused considerable unrest among advertisers.

One notable example is Disney, which saw a remarkable 40% surge in ad spending on Instagram, while Comcast increased its spending around 6% in the two weeks following November 20. Paramount, a media and entertainment giant, tripled its spending on Snapchat during the same period.

The impact of Musk’s controversial online presence has left a lasting impression on advertiser confidence. Despite his apologies, advertisers are exhibiting discernment in their decision-making process, reallocating their budgets to avoid association with platforms entangled in controversy. Felipe Thomaz, an associate professor of marketing at the University of Oxford, emphasizes the importance of brand safety and integrity in these strategic decisions.

Interestingly, these major shifts in advertising budgets raise questions about the decline of X under Musk’s ownership. Sensor Tower’s data shows that 51 out of the top 100 US advertisers on X have halted their advertising spending as of November 2023. This withdrawal indicates a significant loss of confidence in the platform.

In addition to the loss of ad revenue, X has also experienced a decline in monthly active users 16%, although user engagement remains stable. When compared to platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat, X seems to be losing its appeal to advertisers. One reason for this could be the magnetic attraction of platforms like Instagram and Snapchat for the younger demographic, who prioritize visually engaging content and direct shopping experiences.

Moreover, other social media platforms offer better customer acquisition cost (CAC) and return on advertising spend (ROAS) metrics. This was evident in the case of Walmart, which reduced its spend on X to align with performance, unrelated to Musk’s controversial statements.

Moving forward, Musk must address the challenge of enticing users and advertisers to sustain significant revenue on X. One potential solution is the implementation of a subscription business model, offering exclusive benefits and a share in ad revenue to verified users. This strategy aims to create a compelling value proposition for both users and advertisers, fostering long-term interest in the platform.