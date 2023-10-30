Twitter’s Decline Under Elon Musk: A Cost-Cutting Saga

Twitter, once a thriving social media platform, has seen a significant decline since Elon Musk took over. While the company’s engineering team attempts to paint a rosy picture of their accomplishments, a closer look reveals a different story.

One of the touted achievements is the shutdown of the Sacramento data center, with claims of freeing up electricity and reducing cloud costs. However, it appears that these moves were not voluntary. Earlier this year, it was reported that Twitter owed millions of dollars to AWS and Google for unpaid cloud services. This financial burden likely pushed the company to seek alternative solutions.

Another area where Twitter claims progress is in its fight against bots. The engineering team states that they have blocked bots and reduced DM spam. However, many users have experienced the opposite, with rampant bot activity since Musk took over. The removal of Twitter’s verification process has done little to address this issue.

Additionally, Twitter highlights the consolidation of its tech stacks and the reduction of code lines. While these may seem like positive steps, the reality is that Twitter’s main focus has been cost savings. The platform continues to hemorrhage cash, despite not paying its bills. The shift in content and the proliferation of misinformation on the platform have driven away advertisers, further contributing to Twitter’s financial woes.

In an effort to generate more revenue, Twitter recently introduced three tiers of subscription pricing. This includes a reduced-price basic plan, a premium tier with additional features, and a premium+ plan that eliminates ads. Musk has also voiced his intention to add dating app features and transform Twitter into a platform for users’ “entire financial life.” However, given recent controversies surrounding Musk’s financial decisions, users may question the wisdom of entrusting their money to a profit-obsessed billionaire.

Twitter’s decline under Elon Musk’s leadership is evident. The platform’s engineering team may boast about their achievements, but the reality is a far cry from their claims. As users navigate the increasing challenges and changes on Twitter, it remains to be seen if the platform can regain its former glory.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Has Twitter’s decline been a result of Elon Musk’s takeover?

Yes, Twitter has experienced a decline since Elon Musk took over the platform. Many users have noticed changes in content, increased bot activity, and a decline in advertiser interest.

2. How has Twitter attempted to cut costs?

Twitter has made efforts to reduce costs shutting down data centers, optimizing cloud service usage, and consolidating tech stacks. However, these actions have also come with drawbacks and controversies.

3. Has Twitter been successful in combating bot activity?

While Twitter’s engineering team claims progress in fighting bots, many users have experienced an increase in bot activity since Musk took over. It remains a persistent problem on the platform.

4. What new subscription options has Twitter introduced?

Twitter now offers three tiers of subscription pricing: a basic plan at a reduced price, a premium tier with additional features, and a premium+ plan that eliminates ads. These changes are aimed at generating more revenue.

5. What are Elon Musk’s plans for Twitter’s future?

Elon Musk has expressed his intention to add dating app features to Twitter and transform it into a platform for users’ “entire financial life.” However, given recent controversies surrounding Musk’s financial decisions, users may have reservations about embracing these changes.