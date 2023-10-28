X Social Media Platform Launches New Subscription Plans for Users

X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter, is celebrating the one-year anniversary of Elon Musk’s takeover introducing two new subscription plans. The Basic and Premium+ plans aim to provide users with a range of options to suit their needs and budgets.

The Basic plan offers access to X’s core features, but it does not include the coveted blue verification check mark. However, subscribers will benefit from a boost in their replies, the ability to edit tweets, and the option to post longer tweets up to 4,000 characters. Additionally, users can upload longer videos, up to 20 minutes in duration, and enjoy features like two-factor authentication, encrypted DMs, and the ability to hide likes and subscriptions, among others. It’s important to note that users on the Basic plan will still see advertisements while browsing X.

On the other hand, the Premium+ plan takes things a step further offering an ad-free experience. Subscribers to this plan will not encounter any ads on their timelines. Content creators will also have access to Media Studio and analytics tools to help them optimize their reach and engagement. Furthermore, Premium+ subscribers will receive the highly sought-after verified blue check mark, providing them with added credibility on the platform.

Pricing for the new plans varies depending on the subscription term. In India, the Basic plan starts at Rs 244 per month, with an annual plan available for Rs 2,590. The Premium+ plan costs Rs 1,300 per month or Rs 13,600 for an annual subscription. Both plans are currently accessible on the X website.

These new subscription plans demonstrate X’s commitment to offering a tailored experience for its users. Whether users are seeking a more cost-effective option or desire exclusive features and a premium experience, X’s Basic and Premium+ plans cater to diverse preferences.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can I still see advertisements if I subscribe to the Basic plan?

Yes, the Basic plan includes access to X’s core features but does not provide an ad-free experience. Users on this plan will still encounter advertisements while using the platform.

2. What additional features does the Premium+ plan offer?

The Premium+ plan offers an ad-free experience, access to Media Studio and analytics tools for content creators, and the highly sought-after verified blue check mark.

3. Are the new subscription plans available worldwide?

Currently, the new Basic and Premium+ plans are available in India. However, there is a possibility that X may expand these offerings to other regions in the future.