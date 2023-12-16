Twitter Lags Behind TikTok and Instagram in Restricting “Nudify” Services

Twitter, previously known as X, is falling behind its competitors TikTok and Instagram when it comes to tackling the spread of non-consensual porn created “nudify” services that use AI to undress individuals, according to Motherboard. While TikTok and Meta (formerly known as Facebook) responded promptly to concerns blocking search terms related to nudify apps, Twitter has yet to enforce similar measures. A verified Twitter account with nearly 20,000 followers continues to promote nudify app services without any restrictions.

A comparison of search results for “undress” on Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter reveals significant differences. On TikTok and Instagram, searching for “undress” produces no results, accompanied warnings about violating community guidelines. However, on Twitter, searching the same term yields a verified account promoting nudify app services. Although Twitter suggests searching for “endress” instead, it does not affect the results. Similarly, searching for “undress AI” on TikTok leads to no results, while Twitter displays multiple tweets from accounts promoting nudify services.

Concerns have also been raised regarding the appearance of ads for nudify apps on users’ timelines, often originating from accounts with NFT profile pictures and numerically-named handles—attributes common for bot accounts. Users have expressed discomfort and labeled these ads as invasive and creepy. Notably, one Twitter user discovered an ad for an AI porn generator on the profile page of Kirk Herbstreit, a prominent college football personality with 1.6 million followers on Twitter.

When approached for comment, Twitter provided an automated response stating that they are currently busy and to check back later.

In conclusion, Twitter’s delay in implementing restrictions on nudify services, along with the presence of ads promoting these apps, raises concerns about the platform’s response to non-consensual porn and its commitment to user safety.