X Introduces New Subscription Tiers to Boost Revenue and Enhance User Experience

X, the popular social media platform formerly known as Twitter, has unveiled two exciting new subscription tiers to expand their revenue streams and provide users with enhanced features. The introduction of these tiers comes in response to the challenges faced X in recent months, including the loss of advertising dollars and the implementation of controversial changes. Let’s dive into the details of these new offerings.

The first tier, called Premium+, is available at a monthly cost of $16. Subscribers to this tier will be delighted to find that their For You and Following feeds are now free from advertisements, allowing them to have an uninterrupted browsing experience. What’s more, Premium+ offers users the largest possible boost to their replies compared to other Premium tiers or unverified users. Additionally, subscribers gain access to a full suite of creator tools, empowering them to unleash their creativity and engage with their audience on a whole new level.

The second tier, aptly named “Basic,” is available at a budget-friendly price of $3 per month. While it does not include the coveted blue checkmark verification, Basic subscribers enjoy a range of fundamental features. These features include the ability to edit posts, share longer texts and videos, and a small reply boost to help their conversations gain more visibility.

Now, users can choose between three tiers, including the standard X Premium tier, which replaced Twitter Blue. Priced at $8 per month, the X Premium tier offers numerous benefits such as the prestigious blue checkmark verification, prioritized ranking in replies, bookmark folders, longer posts, text formatting options, customizable themes, sms two-factor authentication, encrypted DMs, and more.

The introduction of these exciting new tiers was preceded reports that X was working on expanding its subscription options. With the implementation of these tiers, X aims to diversify its revenue streams, alleviating the impact of the decline in advertising revenue observed since Elon Musk assumed leadership of the platform. Musk’s controversial changes resulted in advertisers withdrawing from the platform due to their ads appearing alongside offensive content. Data shows a substantial 60% year-over-year decline in U.S. ad revenue as of August.

Musk has been actively exploring avenues to generate additional revenue. As part of this effort, X introduced a nominal annual charge of $1 for users in New Zealand and the Philippines to access the platform. These new subscription tiers further demonstrate Musk’s commitment to the growth and sustainability of X.

