Twitter Experiences Global Outage, Restored After an Hour

Twitter, now known as the X platform, faced a peculiar outage that lasted for more than an hour early on Thursday morning. Users on mobile apps could not refresh their timelines, while those on the web were greeted with a placeholder message welcoming them to X. The outage was reported to be a “significant international outage” global internet trackers Netblocks, with no country-level blocks or filtering being the cause.

At 1:35 AM ET, access to timelines was restored, but the exact cause of the problem is still unknown. Interestingly, posting to the platform still worked, although the posts disappeared after a refresh. Accounts that were followed with notifications turned on still appeared in the feed, alongside push notifications for new posts. Even amidst the outage, a Space hosted New York Times reporter Ryan Mac gathered over 800 people for discussions.

During the outage, important accounts such as that of owner/CTO Elon Musk, Support, and X CEO Linda Yaccarino were unable to display any information. The API Status page for the service also did not update to indicate any issues. Reports of problems on DownDetector began to surface just before 12:30 AM ET, and there is no indication yet of the cause or the expected restoration time for the service. This isn’t the only major outage Twitter has experienced recently, as outgoing links were broken for a couple of hours last week.

The platform’s PR account email response only offered an automatic “Busy now, please check back later” message, leaving those with Premium service or those who rely on the platform for news updates to search elsewhere for information.

