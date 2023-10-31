Exploring the Surreal: Melissa Broder’s Death Valley

Melissa Broder’s newest novel, Death Valley, offers readers a unique and psychedelic exploration of grief set against the backdrop of the harsh Californian desert. At its core, the story is an autofiction, loosely based on Broder’s own life experiences. The protagonist, an unnamed LA-based novelist, embarks on a research trip to the desert for her new book while dealing with her father’s intensive care unit stay and her husband’s mysterious chronic illness. However, the narrative takes a surreal turn when she encounters a giant cactus and discovers her father in child form within its spiky interior.

In Death Valley, Broder skillfully navigates the complexities of grief and anticipatory grief. The desert serves as a metaphor for navigating the unknown and unpredictable terrain of emotions. Despite its seemingly desolate appearance, the desert is teeming with life, much like the protagonist’s internal struggle. Broder’s use of wit and humor adds a riotous element to the story, making Death Valley a truly captivating read.

While Death Valley is not explicitly about the internet, it touches upon the profound impact of social media on modern life. Broder, known for her anonymous Twitter account called So Sad Today, is well-versed in exploring the intersection of loneliness, absurdity, and solace found within the digital realm. In her novel, she infuses the narrative with a motley chorus of Reddit commenters, woo-woo audiobook hosts, and anthropomorphic rocks, reflecting the diverse voices and experiences found on the internet.

Despite her success as an author, Broder’s relationship with Twitter has become more complex over the years. The platform has lost its experimental and poetic charm, giving way to a more decisive and less vibrant environment. However, Twitter still manages to inspire moments of hilarity in Death Valley, such as the protagonist discovering a rival author’s book announcement about a reincarnated father.

With Death Valley, Broder confronts a mix of emotions surrounding its release. While not experiencing the same celebratory feeling as with her previous works, she considers it to be her favorite novel thus far and is immensely proud of its existence.

FAQ:

Q: What is Death Valley about?

A: Death Valley is an autofiction novel Melissa Broder that delves into themes of grief through a surreal narrative set in the Californian desert.

Q: How does Death Valley explore the impact of social media?

A: While not the main focus, Death Valley incorporates the effects of social media, particularly Reddit, as a potent source of stress, solace, and absurdity.

Q: What sets Death Valley apart from Broder’s previous works?

A: Death Valley stands out for its witty and psychedelic exploration of grief, offering readers a unique reading experience compared to Broder’s previous novels.