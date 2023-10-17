Tech Giant X Faces Criticism for Restricting Links to Rival Platforms

Tech giant X has come under scrutiny for intentionally restricting links to rival platforms, causing significant delays in load times for users. The Markup, a news outlet, reported that links related to apps like Messenger, WhatsApp, and Patreon were experiencing delays of nearly 2.5 seconds when accessed through X. While this delay may seem insignificant, it has practical implications and raises concerns about X’s effort to prevent users from switching to other apps.

The reason behind X’s strategy is clear – it wants to maintain its users and prevent competitors from offering similar services or features that could make its platform unnecessary. This tactic is not surprising, as reports earlier this year revealed X’s battle against links related to competitors like Instagram and Blusky, as well as delayed load times for links related to The New York Times.

Criticism has been directed at Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur and owner of X, for his apparent indifference to these issues. Musk has neither accepted nor rejected the claims, and he fails to acknowledge the delays in traffic diverted towards external sites. This behavior has led to calls for answers and raises questions about the fairness and competition in the tech industry.

While Musk’s actions may not be surprising, they do have implications for X’s reputation. It is clear that Musk values his own publicity and the success of his platform, which aligns with his plans to launch Substack, a long-form content platform. This move aims to retain users and block out any potential rivals.

However, there are concerns about whether this decision is smart in the long run. Compared to more traditional apps, X’s approach seems extreme. Additionally, Twitter’s struggles to generate profits despite its popularity serve as a cautionary tale. X needs to adapt and provide greater value to users to ensure its success in the face of competition.

In conclusion, Tech giant X’s intentional restrictions on rival platform links have caused delays for users. Elon Musk’s indifference to these issues raises concerns about fair competition in the industry. X must address these concerns and provide greater value to users to ensure its long-term success.

