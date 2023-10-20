X Announces New Subscription Tiers for Users

X, the social media service formerly known as Twitter, is introducing two new tiers of subscriptions for its users, according to owner Elon Musk. One tier will offer all features at a lower cost but with ads, while the other tier will be more expensive but ad-free. This follows X’s recent move to test a $1 annual subscription fee in New Zealand and the Philippines to combat spam and bot activity.

It is unclear whether the $1 annual subscription is part of the two new tiers mentioned Musk. Currently, X already offers a $8 per month subscription service called X Premium, which provides users with additional features such as the option to edit posts and a blue checkmark on their accounts to verify authenticity.

Since Musk took over Twitter and rebranded it as X, he has implemented various changes, including downsizing trust and safety teams and removing the blue checkmark from unpaid accounts. These changes have raised concerns among advertisers, with X experiencing a significant drop in advertising revenue and struggling with negative cash flow.

The introduction of new subscription tiers could be a strategic move to bolster X’s financial situation and diversify its revenue streams. The company is also facing competition from emerging players like Meta’s Threads and Bluesky, adding pressure for X to innovate and maintain its market position.

In conclusion, X’s announcement of new subscription tiers highlights its ongoing efforts to adapt and generate revenue in an evolving social media landscape. Furthermore, it reflects the challenges the company faces as it strives to regain advertisers’ trust and secure its position in the market.

Sources:

– [Source 1 Name]: [Source 1 Definition]

– [Source 2 Name]: [Source 2 Definition]