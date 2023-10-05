X Removes Headlines for Links in Effort to Improve Aesthetics

X, formerly known as Twitter, has made a change to its platform that removes headlines for links posted on the site. This comes after site owner Elon Musk stated that it would enhance the look of posts. Links on Twitter now appear as an image with text in the corner indicating the domain of the link. Users must click on the image to visit the page, but the image itself appears similar to other images uploaded to the site. This change was implemented for iOS and desktop users on Wednesday, but does not seem to apply to advertisement links.

This removal of headlines has been a planned move since August and Musk expressed his support for it, stating that it would greatly improve the aesthetics of the platform. However, this change has made X less favorable for news organizations to use. Although it may not have been a significant source of traffic for many news sites, X is still widely used among media organizations and reporters for news sharing and gathering. Nevertheless, reports suggest that traffic from Twitter has declined since Musk took over. NPR and the Australian Broadcasting Corporation have even scaled back their use of the platform.

Musk has criticized the ABC, attributing its decision to stop using X to toxic interactions on the platform. In response, the ABC cited better engagement on other platforms as their reason for pulling back. In August, X briefly implemented a five-second delay when loading links to news sites and competitors such as Reuters, the New York Times, Instagram, and Blue Sky.

Musk has expressed that he hardly consumes mainstream news anymore and touts the benefits of long-form content on X. The Financial Times recently reported that X’s CEO, Linda Yaccarino, plans to meet with the banks that financed Musk’s purchase of Twitter last year. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss a plan to revive the company after advertisers left the service.

Last month, Musk threatened to sue the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) over lost revenue, accusing the civil rights group of pressuring advertisers to drop ads and attempting to shut down his company falsely accusing it and himself of being antisemitic. In response, the ADL affirmed its research on the presence of antisemites and extremists on X and other platforms. However, they acknowledged X’s recent intent to address these issues. The ADL made it clear that the allegation of orchestrating a boycott or causing significant financial losses to X is false.

Musk thanked the ADL for clarifying their position and for their support of advertising on X. Further comments from X have been sought.

Sources:

– Forbes

– Financial Times

– Anti-Defamation League (ADL)

– NPR

– Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC)