X Introduces Live Streaming Service as a Competitor to Twitch

X, formerly known as Twitter, has joined the competition against Twitch launching its own live streaming service. With a focus on gaming and YouTube, Twitch has been a dominant player in the live streaming industry. Now, X aims to offer its users the opportunity to stream live on its platform, similar to Twitch.

Currently, the live streaming service is limited to X Premium subscribers, but anyone can watch the streams. The process is straightforward, allowing users to share their live gameplay or any other content with their audience. As a testament to the service, well-known entrepreneur Elon Musk tested the platform streaming himself playing a video game and expressed his satisfaction with its functionality.

Twitch, which was founded in 2011, has grown significantly over the years and is now owned Amazon. Originally centered around gaming, it has since expanded to support live streaming for various content creators. With millions of broadcasters and daily active users, Twitch has been the leading platform in this space.

X’s entry into the live streaming market offers an alternative for those who may be dissatisfied with Twitch or YouTube. The company’s CEO, Elon Musk, has expressed his ambition to build X as an all-encompassing platform. Recent reports have indicated that X will also support video and voice calls, in addition to extending video length capabilities. Now, the focus is on offering live streaming services to gamers and content creators on X.

To access the new live stream feature on X, users must be subscribed to X Premium. The pricing options for Premium X currently stand at $8 per month or $84 per year on the web, and $11 per month or $114.99 per year on iOS or Android.

Although X’s move into live streaming is promising, one pressing question remains: what revenue opportunities will X offer its broadcasters? X has already implemented revenue splits for ads in replies, but it is unclear how broadcasters will earn revenue from live streaming on X compared to platforms like Twitch or YouTube.

In conclusion, X’s introduction of its live streaming service presents a challenge to Twitch in the ever-expanding world of live streaming. As X continues to add new features and functionalities, it aims to become the go-to platform for gamers and content creators alike.

