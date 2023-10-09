Disinformation on Social Media Platforms: The Challenges of Assessing Information in the Israel-Hamas Conflict

Throughout the Israel-Hamas conflict, graphic footage of abductions and military operations has rapidly spread across social media platforms like X, formerly known as Twitter. However, the prevalence of disinformation on these platforms has made it increasingly difficult for users to accurately assess the situation in the region.

X, being one of the major platforms, has tried to address this issue flagging several misleading or false posts, including a video claiming to show Israeli airstrikes against Hamas in Gaza. Although X’s system successfully flagged some of the most widely shared posts as misleading, it failed to flag dozens of other posts featuring the same video and caption.

This patchwork enforcement of disinformation policies follows recent reports that X made cuts to its disinformation and election integrity teams. Additionally, X’s implementation of its preexisting feature, Community Notes (formerly known as Birdwatch), which allows users to add crowdsourced context to posts, has proven inadequate in combating disinformation, as a study from the EU found that X is more susceptible to disinformation compared to other platforms.

The shift in X’s content moderation under the leadership of Elon Musk has played a significant role in the platform’s handling of disinformation. Musk, who acquired and rebranded Twitter as X, has reduced resources dedicated to fighting manipulated or misleading information and criticized past efforts to combat Covid-19 disinformation. Moreover, X’s handling of non-English disinformation has been inadequate, with Arabic-language disinformation often being overlooked.

The impact of these changes to X’s content moderation has been noticed users, with some falling victim to sharing disinformation on the platform. The removal of verification for notable individuals and reporters has also made it challenging to discern the authenticity of messages and their sources.

Furthermore, Hamas-created propaganda videos have been circulating on X, despite the organization’s ban from most social media platforms. These videos, often reshared from Telegram, can have real-world consequences, such as an increase in hate crimes targeting the Jewish community during times of heightened tensions.

While X attempts to tackle disinformation, the challenges posed the Israel-Hamas conflict highlight the need for more robust content moderation strategies and collaborative efforts to combat the spread of false information on social media platforms.

