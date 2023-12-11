How to Curate and Edit Your Social Media Feeds for a Better Experience

Social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram have become important sources of information and a means to stay connected with friends and family. However, these platforms can also be toxic environments filled with disinformation, hatred, and conflict. Many people find it challenging to navigate social media without exposing themselves to distressing or illegal content. This issue becomes even more crucial during times of heightened global tension.

To address this problem, it is essential to curate and edit your social media feeds to ensure the content you see is suited to your needs and is not offensive or disturbing. This article provides a guide based on research on news consumption on social media, focusing on the broadest categories of social media platforms and emphasizing mobile phone usage and video content.

One effective strategy is to be mindful of the accounts you follow. On platforms like Twitter, it is advisable to move away from the default “for you” page and focus on the “following” page. This feed includes tweets and retweets from the accounts you follow, allowing you to have more control over the content you see. Additionally, unfollowing, blocking, or muting accounts that share undesirable content can help improve your feed.

On Facebook, cleaning up your news feed can be as simple as unfriending accounts or unfollowing individuals without severing the connection entirely. Alternatively, you can take a break from someone temporarily, or block them if necessary.

Instagram offers similar options for unfollowing and muting accounts, providing more control over your feed content. However, TikTok has limited options for filtering or curating feeds, as the “for you” page is algorithmically driven. However, specific users can be blocked to remove their content from your feed.

In addition to managing the accounts you follow, many platforms offer options for limiting violent or graphic content. On Facebook, this can be found in the settings menu under News Feed, where you can adjust preferences to reduce the prominence of such content. TikTok also allows users to report videos and filter out specific hashtags.

Nevertheless, it is crucial to understand that social media platforms are primarily driven user engagement, rather than the accuracy or helpfulness of the content. These companies prioritize maximizing user time on their apps to generate revenue. Therefore, it is important to remain cautious and skeptical while using social media and to stay informed about updates to platform policies and user agreements.

By using these strategies and being mindful of your own preferences and boundaries, you can curate and edit your social media feeds to create a more positive and personalized online experience.