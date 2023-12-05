Justice Minister Highlights Social Media Companies’ Inaction in Responding to Riots

Summary: Justice Minister Helen McEntee raised concerns about certain social media companies’ lack of responsiveness during the recent riots in Dublin. While some platforms engaged with law enforcement and promptly removed inflammatory content, others, including X, failed to fulfill their own community standards. The Minister emphasized the need for stricter accountability and highlighted the establishment of the Coimisiún na Meán to ensure that social media companies are held responsible for their actions.

In a recent statement, Justice Minister Helen McEntee criticized certain social media companies for their failure to respond effectively to the riots that occurred in Dublin on November 23. While platforms like TikTok and Meta were actively engaged with law enforcement and promptly took down offensive posts, X neglected their responsibility to enforce their own community standards.

Minister McEntee expressed her disappointment in X’s lack of engagement and called for stricter measures to hold social media companies accountable for their actions. She emphasized that these platforms should not be allowed to self-monitor and highlighted the establishment of the Coimisiún na Meán as a step towards ensuring their responsibility.

The Minister’s concerns were echoed the official Fine Gael account, which acknowledged the cooperation of some social media companies with An Garda Síochána, the national police service of Ireland, in removing inflammatory content. However, the post also called out X, tagging owner Elon Musk, for their failure to cooperate and comply with law enforcement.

The incidents surrounding the Dublin riots have prompted discussions on the need for stronger regulations and oversight in the realm of social media. While some platforms have demonstrated their commitment to responsible online behavior, it is crucial to address the inaction of others. The establishment of the Coimisiún na Meán signifies a step towards holding social media companies to account and ensuring the safety and well-being of online users.