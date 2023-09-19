Indian Court Questions Power to Block Social Media Posts

The Indian court has raised questions regarding the power of social media companies to block posts and accounts. The court argued that these companies should not be expected to make subjective judgments on the content. Instead, the court stated that the only aspect to consider is whether the content violates the relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.

The court’s concern arose from the possibility of companies like X Corp being forced to take down content that may not actually violate any laws. The court questioned whether it would be fair to hold these companies accountable for content that they consider non-violative. They emphasized the need for sufficient reasons to justify blocking orders issued the government.

X Corp, the company in question, complied with previous demands to block posts and accounts. However, the company expressed its grievance over being asked to remove over 1,000 tweets without being provided with sufficient reasons. The court acknowledged this concern and recognized that the government must justify its blocking orders with valid reasons.

This case raises important questions about the power of social media intermediaries to regulate content and the extent to which they can be held accountable for the posts and accounts they host. The court emphasized that companies like X Corp should not be forced into a situation where they risk prosecution taking down content that may not violate any laws.

The final decision on this issue will have implications for social media companies operating in India and the extent of their responsibility when it comes to regulating content on their platforms.

