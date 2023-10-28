New Subscription Plans and Ambitions: X Introduces Changes to Compete Against YouTube and LinkedIn

After one year of Elon Musk taking over, X has revealed a series of changes to its platform, including the launch of new subscription plans and aspirations to compete with platforms it currently does not share the market with, such as YouTube and LinkedIn. The main fact from the original article is that X will have two subscription options available.

The new paid levels will allow the current subscription to be divided into two, granting users an ad-free experience and access to exclusive features. X Basic and X Plus are the names of the subscriptions now available on the social network, reshuffling existing benefits for differentiation.

X Basic is the entry-level plan, priced at $3 per month, offering a wide range of features including the ability to edit posts and longer tweets, undo posts, and customize text format. Users will also have the option to highlight posts, organize saved elements in personalized folders, and more. However, it does not include the blue verification badge and ads will still be displayed to free users.

On the other hand, X Plus is the premium plan priced at $16 per month. In addition to all the features of X Premium, X Plus completely removes advertising in the “For You” and “Following” feeds, while also increasing the visibility of tweet responses. This plan is designed for users seeking an uninterrupted experience with broader reach.

FAQ:

Q: Can the new subscription plans be purchased through the mobile app?

A: For now, these plans can only be acquired through the web version of the application and are not enabled for purchase within the mobile app, likely to avoid Apple and Google’s commission fees.

Q: How does Elon Musk intend to compete against YouTube and LinkedIn?

A: Elon Musk aims to transform X into a unique application that offers a wide range of services, from social networking to video content and job opportunities. With the recent introduction of video calls on the platform, they are already laying the foundation to compete in the content creation and streaming space, an area in which YouTube has long reigned.

Q: Are there any specific details about X’s plans to compete with YouTube and LinkedIn?

A: While no specific details were provided, some features already present in X indicate the path they intend to follow. For example, the company verification feature allows businesses to post job openings directly on the application, potentially challenging LinkedIn’s market. Additionally, X engineers have improved video recommendation models and live stream quality. Elon Musk has even conducted a streaming test similar to the content found on Twitch.

In conclusion, X is making significant changes with its new subscription plans and ambitions to compete against YouTube and LinkedIn. With these developments, Elon Musk aims to transform X into a multifaceted application offering a variety of services. While further specifics on their strategy remain undisclosed, X is taking steps towards challenging established platforms and expanding its reach in the digital landscape.