Elon Musk Considers Putting X Behind a Paywall to Combat Bots

Elon Musk recently discussed the possibility of placing X, formerly known as Twitter, behind a paywall during a conversation with the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu. Musk expressed concern about the abundance of bots on the platform and suggested that implementing a small monthly payment could help protect the platform.

Currently, bots on X are able to operate at a very low cost, with each bot costing only a fraction of a penny. However, Musk believes that even a minor payment requirement would significantly deter these bots from operating, as the effective cost for them would become much higher.

Although Musk did not provide specific details about the potential monthly payment for using X, he has previously made moves to monetize certain features of the platform. Forbes reported that the paywall would be an additional fee on top of the premium X Blue service, which offers exclusive features such as user verification and editing capabilities.

Musk has been working to make significant changes within the company, including laying off thousands of workers, in order to address the negative cash flow situation. Despite these efforts, Tesla is still facing financial challenges.

Placing X behind a paywall is one strategy that Musk is considering to tackle the issue of bots, which pose a threat to the platform’s integrity and user experience. By implementing a small fee, Musk hopes to discourage bot activity and ensure a higher level of engagement and authenticity on X.

