New Celebrities Flock to Wynn Las Vegas for Exciting Events

Wynn Las Vegas recently played host to a star-studded lineup of celebrities during a series of exciting events held at the popular property hot spots. From exclusive parties to performances renowned DJs, the luxury resort and casino welcomed some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry.

The week kicked off with a bang on Wednesday, November 15, as F1® teams, drivers, and other famous faces descended upon XS Nightclub following the Las Vegas Grand Prix Opening Ceremony. DJ Marshmello took the stage, setting the energetic tone for the night. Among the attendees were notable figures like will.i.am, Christian Horner, Toto Wolf, Lewis Hamilton, and George Russell, just to name a few.

The fun continued the following night with the Sports Illustrated Circuit Series. XS Nightclub was the place to be as award-winning DJ duo The Chainsmokers took over the stage, delivering an unforgettable performance. Special guest AJ McLean from the Backstreet Boys joined the duo for a thrilling rendition of their hit song, “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back).” Actor Michael B. Jordan was also spotted enjoying the festivities.

XS Nightclub remained the center of excitement on Friday, November 17, as the iconic trio Swedish House Mafia took the stage. TikTok influencer Alix Earle didn’t just watch from the sidelines – she joined the DJs in the booth and entertained the crowd with her incredible dance moves. Celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, Michael B. Jordan, French Montana, and Saweetie were also spotted mingling in the VIP area.

The high-profile events continued leading up to the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday, November 18. Rising star Tyla had the opportunity to perform her hit song “Water” alongside Marshmello at the ESPN Presents party held at Encore Beach Club. The guest list included notable figures like Nigel Sylvester, Rudy Gay, Warren Sapp, and Lawyer Milloy.

To conclude the exciting week, XS Nightclub hosted a sold-out party that drew in even more stars. Headliners Calvin Harris, Diplo, and Dom Dolla delivered electrifying performances, while celebrities like Lewis Hamilton, Kelsea Ballerini, Chase Stokes, Odell Beckham Jr., and Russell Westbrook reveled in the festivities.

These events were a part of Ultimate Race Week, which brought even more celebrities to the property. Notable highlights included the inaugural Concours event hosted Drive to Wynn Podcast host Justin Bell, featuring an interview with Super Bowl champion Julian Edelman. F1® drivers and PGA golfers also partook in Netflix events, The Netflix Cup and Netflix ProAm, alongside Mark Wahlberg, Blake Griffin, and Jason Oppenheim.

In addition to the thrilling events, Wynn Las Vegas saw the debut of Lewis Hamilton’s collaboration with renowned artist Takashi Murakami and fashion brand +44 Capsule Collection. The property also hosted the premiere of the new film FERRARI, hosted Patrick Dempsey, this year’s People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive and former race car driver.

