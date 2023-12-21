Rhea Ripley Set to Defend World Women’s Championship on WWE RAW in 2024

Summary: The first episode of WWE RAW in 2024 will feature a highly anticipated match between the World Women’s Champion, Rhea Ripley, and Ivy Nile. While Ripley is expected to retain her title, the match could potentially spark a rematch for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship between The Creed Brothers and Team JD.

In an exciting turn of events, the upcoming episode of WWE RAW in 2024 will see Rhea Ripley defend her World Women’s Championship against Ivy Nile. Nile, known for her incredible strength, has been working alongside The Creed Brothers and attempted to help them secure the Undisputed Tag Team Championship in a previous match on WWE RAW.

The match between Ripley and Nile offers the perfect opportunity for both competitors to showcase their skills and create an intense rivalry. While Ripley is expected to emerge victorious and retain her title, it could potentially lay the groundwork for a future rematch for the tag team titles between The Creed Brothers and Ripley’s faction, JD.

Fans have eagerly awaited the clash between these two formidable female wrestlers, as Nile has been a rising star in the WWE. Her interactions with The Creed Brothers have only heightened speculation about the progression of this storyline.

As WWE continually evolves, fans are left wondering about the possibility of WWE veteran R-Truth becoming an honorary member of JD. While nothing has been confirmed, such an addition could bring fresh dynamics to the faction and create entertaining segments for the audience to enjoy.

Be sure to tune in to the first episode of WWE RAW in 2024 to witness the electrifying showdown between Rhea Ripley and Ivy Nile for the World Women’s Championship and keep an eye out for any potential surprises that could shape the future of JD and WWE as a whole.