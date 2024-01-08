WWE and AEW Compete for Broadcasting Rights as Deals Approach Expiration

Summary: As the media deals for both All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) are set to expire in 2024, the two companies may find themselves in a heated competition for broadcasting rights. This comes after WWEonFOX openly mocked the Jacksonville Jaguars’ loss in the NFL playoffs on X (formerly Twitter), highlighting the ownership connection between AEW and the Jaguars. Tony Khan, owner of AEW, recently discussed the future of his wrestling company on the Going Ringside podcast, where he also addressed the potential competition for broadcasting deals.

With the media landscape constantly evolving, securing broadcasting rights is crucial for both AEW and WWE to strengthen their reach and increase their fan base. These rights allow companies to showcase their programming to a wider audience through major broadcast and cable networks.

As the Khan family owns both AEW and the Jacksonville Jaguars, WWE took the opportunity to mock the Jaguars’ loss on X, with a GIF showing wrestling legend Kurt Angle seemingly making fun of the team’s playoff ticket advertisement. This playful interaction between the two entities further highlights the growing rivalry in the world of professional wrestling.

As 2024 approaches, AEW and WWE will likely engage in intense negotiations to secure lucrative broadcasting deals. The outcome of these negotiations will not only determine the future of their respective companies but also shape the landscape of professional wrestling on television.

Tony Khan, in his recent appearance on the Going Ringside podcast, shed light on his plans for AEW’s growth and development. While he didn’t delve into specific details about potential broadcasting partnerships, he emphasized the importance of expanding AEW’s reach and creating compelling content to attract new viewers.

As the expiration dates of their current media deals draw near, wrestling enthusiasts and industry insiders eagerly await the outcome of this fierce competition for broadcasting rights. The decisions made major networks will impact the accessibility of AEW and WWE programming, shaping the future of professional wrestling on television.