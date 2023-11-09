Finding Clarity: John Cena’s Future in WWE and Beyond

John Cena’s recent defeat at WWE Crown Jewel against The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa has sparked speculation about the future of his wrestling career. In a recent Instagram post, Cena shared a cartoonish photo with the words “The End,” igniting further discussion among fans about what this could mean for his future in the squared circle.

While many interpreted this as a hint towards Cena’s retirement from professional wrestling, others have pointed out that there is more to his life than just the wrestling ring. It is possible that Cena’s post was simply a reference to his flourishing career in Hollywood. Notably, the recent resolution of the actors’ strike between SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP adds another dimension to this speculation. Cena’s return to WWE during his schedule gap caused the strike was always intended to be temporary, and he has previously hinted that he would step away from wrestling once the strike concluded.

If this truly is the end of Cena’s wrestling journey, it has been a remarkably active period for him in WWE. In the span of just a few months from August to September this year, Cena participated in seven matches, predominantly feuding with The Bloodline. Notably, he teamed up with LA Knight to defeat Sikoa and Jimmy Uso at October’s Fastlane event.

Cena’s future may be uncertain, but one thing remains clear: he leaves behind an indelible mark as one of WWE’s most iconic and polarizing superstars. Whether he decides to pursue new opportunities in Hollywood or makes a triumphant return to the wrestling ring, Cena’s impact on the industry is undeniable.

