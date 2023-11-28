WWE’s Triumphant Return of CM Punk Breaks Social Media Records

WWE made waves over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend as it shattered its own social media record with the highly anticipated return of wrestler CM Punk at Survivor Series. The event, held at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, captivated fans who had been speculating about Punk’s comeback for weeks, resulting in a massive surge of online engagement.

In a surprising move after nearly a decade away from the organization, CM Punk took the WWE stage, leaving fans in awe and prompting a frenzy of discussions on various social media platforms. This extraordinary moment, which took place during Survivor Series, garnered an astonishing 71 million views across all of WWE’s digital channels, making it the largest social media post in the company’s history.

The previous record was set last year through a handheld video featuring Logan Paul’s daring jump from the ropes during a match. This video amassed over 40 million views within a 24-hour span across both Paul’s and WWE’s social platforms. However, CM Punk’s epic return easily eclipsed that achievement, exemplifying the enduring popularity and influence of WWE within the realm of sports entertainment.

Furthermore, WWE reported significant growth in sponsorship revenue for Survivor Series, with a notable 24% increase compared to the previous year. The event also witnessed a remarkable 44% spike in viewership, surpassing the previous record set in the Brooklyn event of 2021. The overwhelming support and attendance were evident, with a crowd of 17,138 people present, breaking the previous attendance record.

In other news, WWE recently announced a partnership with the Big 12 Conference, further solidifying its connections with external sports organizations. As part of this collaboration, the most outstanding player of the upcoming Big 12 Championship game will be awarded a bespoke WWE championship title belt. Additionally, the stadium and field will prominently feature a co-branded WWE X Big 12 logo, highlighting the exciting alliance between the two entities. Fans will also have the opportunity to purchase exclusive Big 12 Championship merchandise both online and at the stadium’s team stores.

As the anticipation continues to build, the Dr. Pepper Big 12 Football Championship is set to take place on December 2 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. This thrilling event promises to be a testament to the unparalleled excitement and spectacle that WWE consistently delivers.

