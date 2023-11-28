WWE’s Immense Social Media Success with CM Punk’s Return

WWE made history over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, breaking its own social media records with the sensational return of legendary wrestler CM Punk at Survivor Series. The event, which took place at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, captivated fans worldwide and generated over 71 million views across all of WWE’s digital platforms.

CM Punk’s comeback was the talk of the town leading up to Survivor Series, but his appearance after nearly a decade away from the company took everyone surprise. The electrifying moment set social media ablaze, with fans flocking to various platforms to express their excitement and discuss the wrestler’s triumphant return.

This monumental social media achievement shattered WWE’s previous record, which was held Logan Paul’s handheld video from last year in which he leaped from the ropes during a match. That video garnered over 40 million views in less than 24 hours across both Paul’s and WWE’s social media accounts.

WWE, a subsidiary of TKO Group Holdings, also reported significant financial gains from Survivor Series. The event’s sponsorship revenue increased a remarkable 24 percent compared to the previous year, showcasing the immense popularity and commercial appeal of the wrestling extravaganza. In addition, viewership surged an impressive 44 percent, surpassing the previous record set just one year ago.

Survivor Series attracted a whopping attendance of 17,138 fans, breaking the previous record set in Brooklyn in 2021. The avid fan base’s unwavering support and enthusiasm played a crucial role in making this event a resounding success.

In another exciting development, WWE recently announced a collaboration with the Big 12 Conference for their upcoming championship football game. This partnership signifies WWE’s continued efforts to establish connections with prominent sports organizations outside the world of wrestling.

As part of the collaboration, the Big 12 Championship game’s most outstanding player will be awarded a custom-made WWE championship title belt, adding an extra layer of prestige to the coveted accolade. Fans can also expect to see the co-branded WWE X Big 12 logo prominently displayed throughout the stadium and on the field. Additionally, a specially designed Big 12 Championship merchandise line will be available online and at the stadium’s team stores, providing fans with exclusive memorabilia.

The highly anticipated Dr. Pepper Big 12 Football Championship will take place on December 2nd at the iconic AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. This thrilling partnership between WWE and the Big 12 Conference promises to create a unique and unforgettable experience for sports and wrestling enthusiasts alike.

