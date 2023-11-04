New Finale for WWE SmackDown: Rey Mysterio Defeats Logan Paul in an Epic Showdown

WWE SmackDown, the highly anticipated go-home show for WWE Crown Jewel, delivered an unforgettable weigh-in between Logan Paul and Rey Mysterio. As the two contenders faced off, tensions were high, with Paul looking to dethrone Mysterio and capture his first championship in WWE.

A unique aspect of this weigh-in was that it took place in a press conference setting, resembling a real-life weigh-in. The event was expertly moderated the ever-professional Nick Aldis, adding to the authenticity and tension of the moment.

As the official weigh-in results were announced, it became evident that the size advantage was with Paul, weighing in at 213 lbs compared to Mysterio’s 175 lbs. However, size doesn’t always determine the outcome of a match in professional wrestling.

In an unexpected turn of events, Mysterio retaliated against Paul’s provocations slapping him and even hitting him with a microphone, reminiscent of Dillon Danis. This incident provoked a chaotic brawl, setting the stage for an intense and highly anticipated championship match.

With the weigh-in concluded, WWE fans are now eagerly awaiting the clash between Mysterio and Paul at WWE Crown Jewel. Will Mysterio be able to retain his United States Championship, or will Paul fulfill his dream and become the new champion?

