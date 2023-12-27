John Cena’s “The Marine” Surges in Popularity on Netflix

Netflix users were in for a surprise last week as John Cena’s 2006 film “The Marine” made its way into the streaming platform’s Global Top 10. The action-packed movie, produced WWE’s Vince McMahon, follows a discharged marine as he rescues his kidnapped wife from jewel thieves. Clocking in at two hours, the film garnered an impressive 7.6 million hours of viewing time and secured the 10th spot on the list.

While Cena has made a name for himself in Hollywood with recent roles in “The Peacemaker” and the “Fast & Furious” series, some fans may have forgotten or not even known that he starred in “The Marine.” This resurgence in popularity on Netflix has introduced the film to a whole new audience, with many viewers discovering it over the Christmas holiday.

Initially receiving negative reviews, critics dubbed the film as “exaggerated” or “so bad it’s good.” However, it seems that fans have found reasons to enjoy it, leading to its newfound success on the streaming platform. The movie’s popularity has even spawned a series of direct-to-video sequels, featuring other professional wrestlers like The Miz and Ted Dibiase in the titular role.

This unexpected surge in popularity showcases Cena’s enduring appeal and highlights the lasting impact of WWE-produced films. Whether you’re a longtime fan or a newcomer to Cena’s filmography, “The Marine” offers an exciting and action-packed ride that is sure to entertain. So grab some popcorn and prepare for a thrilling adventure with John Cena as he takes on the bad guys and saves the day.