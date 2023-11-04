WWE Crown Jewel 2023: Smart Booking Moves and Potential Upsets

WWE Crown Jewel 2023 is set to be a monumental event, headlined Roman Reigns defending his Undisputed Universal Championship against LA Knight. The company’s global success continues to grow, with major shows like Clash at the Castle and Night of Champions breaking records. Crown Jewel is no exception, quickly selling out and having to add additional seating due to overwhelming demand.

The match between Knight and Reigns is highly anticipated, as both superstars are at the top of their game. However, there are several key booking moves that could shake up the event and provide surprising outcomes.

One potential move is for Damian Priest to face Cody Rhodes. While Rhodes is expected to have a main event match against Reigns at WrestleMania 40, it is crucial for him to maintain momentum leading up to the event. A clean victory over Priest would solidify Rhodes’ status and set the stage for an epic clash with Reigns.

Another significant twist could come from a Drew McIntyre heel turn. McIntyre has shown signs of a potential change in character, and his match against Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel could be the perfect opportunity for him to make a statement. A decisive loss followed an attack on Rollins would refresh McIntyre’s character and create a compelling rivalry.

John Cena, a legendary figure in WWE, has not won a singles match since 2018. To revitalize his career, it is essential for Cena to defeat Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel. A victory would add credibility to Cena’s future matches and prevent his character from becoming stagnant.

Logan Paul, known for his social media presence, has been impressive in WWE and has embraced the role of a top heel. While a world title may be unlikely for Paul, winning the United States Championship would be a significant accomplishment. His match against Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel could be the perfect opportunity to capture gold and continue his rise in WWE.

Lastly, LA Knight’s match against Reigns is expected to end in defeat. However, it is crucial for Knight to appear strong in defeat to preserve his incredible momentum. A creative finish, potentially involving interference or a ref bump, would allow Knight to maintain his status as a top star while keeping the title on Reigns.

With these smart booking moves, WWE Crown Jewel 2023 has the potential to be an unforgettable event that leaves fans on the edge of their seats.

