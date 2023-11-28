New WWE Partnership with Big 12 Conference Promises Exciting Opportunities

WWE made headlines over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend with a significant social media record-breaking moment. The return of CM Punk at Survivor Series generated over 71 million views across all of the company’s channels, astounding fans and capturing their attention once again. The event, which has been a staple in the industry for 37 years, took place in Chicago’s Allstate Arena and exceeded expectations.

The comeback of CM Punk, after a nearly decade-long absence from WWE, not only shocked fans but also ignited a frenzy on social media platforms. This historic moment became the largest social media post in WWE’s history, surpassing the previous record set a viral video featuring Logan Paul. The video reached over 40 million views in less than 24 hours on both Paul’s and WWE’s social media channels.

In addition to breaking records on social media, Survivor Series saw a 44% increase in audience size compared to the previous year, setting a new attendance record of 17,138 people. The event’s sponsorship revenue also experienced a 24% boost from the previous year, indicating the high demand and popularity surrounding this annual extravaganza.

Exciting news arrived earlier this month when WWE announced its partnership with the Big 12 Conference for its championship game next month. This collaboration aims to strengthen ties between WWE and third-party sports organizations. As part of the partnership, the top-ranked wrestler will be awarded a custom-made WWE championship title belt, symbolizing the merging of two prestigious entities. Throughout the stadium and field, fans will also spot the co-branded WWE X Big 12 logo, showcasing the successful alliance.

The partnership extends beyond the championship game, as WWE and the Big 12 Conference will work together to launch a line of Big 12 Championship merchandise. Fans will have the opportunity to purchase these exclusive items both online and in arena stores, further solidifying the bond between wrestling and collegiate sports.

The Dr. Pepper Big 12 football championship will take place on December 2 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, promising an electrifying event that merges the intensity of college sports with the entertainment spectacle of WWE.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Who is CM Punk?

CM Punk, whose real name is Phillip Jack Brooks, is a former professional wrestler who achieved great success in WWE. His return at Survivor Series after a long hiatus surprised fans and generated a record-breaking social media response.

2. What is the Big 12 Conference?

The Big 12 Conference is a collegiate athletic conference that includes ten universities located in the central United States. It sponsors various sports, including football, basketball, and wrestling.

3. When is the Dr. Pepper Big 12 football championship?

The Dr. Pepper Big 12 football championship will be held on December 2 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. It promises to be an exhilarating event featuring the top-ranked wrestlers of the conference.