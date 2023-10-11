Dolly Parton Launches Radio Series on Apple Music

Country music icon Dolly Parton is set to launch a new four-part radio series titled “What Would Dolly Do? Radio” on Apple Music 1, Apple’s global live-streaming radio station. The series is scheduled to debut on October 25 and will air weekly on Wednesdays.

This radio program comes as Parton prepares to release her first rock album, “Rockstar,” on November 17. Additionally, her book “Behind the Seams” will hit shelves on October 17. Co-hosted with Kelleigh Bannen, the show’s inaugural episode will delve into Parton’s fashion choices, her legacy, and her journey from a country star to a national icon.

Subsequent episodes will explore Parton’s business ventures, her philanthropic activities, and her foray into rock music. The series aims to provide listeners with an intimate look into Parton’s life, showcasing her wisdom, humor, and personal experiences.

Parton expressed her hope that she could be an inspiration to others through this program. She stated, “I do hope more than anything that I’ve been an inspiration…that I can leave something behind that might make some difference and just to say, well, if she did it, I could do it.”

This radio series promises to provide fans and listeners with a deeper understanding of Parton’s life and career. It is an opportunity to learn from her successes and gain insight into her journey as a music industry icon and beyond.

