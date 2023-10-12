Meta’s AI-Generated Influencers: The Rise of AI Chatbots

In a world where reality and virtuality are becoming intertwined, Meta’s AI-generated influencers have taken social media storm. Kendall Jenner, Snoop Dogg, Paris Hilton, and others have lent their faces to these virtual chatbots, sparking conversations and confusion among their followers. These AI clones, backed the celebrities themselves, have created accounts on platforms like Instagram, allowing users to engage with them through direct messages.

The AI chatbots, developed Meta, are powered their language model called Llama 2. With unique personalities and conversational styles, these virtual influencers give users a sense of interacting with their favorite celebrities. However, their conversations and posts labeled with #ImaginedWithAI often lack the depth and authenticity of human-generated content.

Meta’s intention behind creating these AI chatbots is to provide users with more directed interactions. Each virtual influencer serves a specific purpose, from Snoop Dogg’s DnD-themed adventures to Paris Hilton’s crime-solving detective persona. Kendall Jenner’s clone takes on the role of a big sister, while Mr Beast offers brotherly humor. These tailored interactions aim to entertain and engage users within the social media platforms.

The resemblance to famous faces is no coincidence. Meta strategically enlisted celebrities with massive followings to attract younger users and keep them engaged on platforms like Facebook and Instagram. The familiarity and connection these AI-powered influencers provide help draw users into the digital realm, generating revenue for Meta.

But how did Meta convince these celebrities to relinquish their identities to AI clones? While Paris Hilton’s tech enthusiasm explains her involvement, the allure of substantial financial deals played a significant role. According to reports, Meta offered top creators, including unnamed individuals, deals worth up to $5 million over two years for just a few hours of work. In exchange for the huge sums, celebrities had to surrender the rights to their faces and voices.

As AI-generated influencers become more prevalent, questions arise about the implications of this technology. Is it simply entertainment, as Mark Zuckerberg suggests, or does it have deeper consequences for our perception of reality and human connection? Only time will tell. In the meantime, users navigate the blurred boundaries of social media, cautiously questioning the authenticity of every image and video that appears on their feeds.

