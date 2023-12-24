A recent experiment conducted The Wall Street Journal has shed light on the concerning influence of TikTok’s algorithm on young users, particularly in relation to the Israel-Gaza conflict. The investigation involved creating automated accounts posing as 13-year-olds, which quickly became immersed in a deluge of polarizing and often extreme content.

The experiment revealed that TikTok’s algorithm actively curates a highly personalized feed based on user interactions, leading to a rapid influx of content related to the Israel-Gaza conflict. Much of this content was found to be highly polarized, with videos supporting either pro-Palestinian or pro-Israel viewpoints. Disturbingly, many of these videos sensationalized the conflict, amplifying fear and depicting graphic scenarios.

Within a few hours, the bots were exposed to a barrage of alarmist videos, some even predicting apocalyptic scenarios. The majority of the videos favored the Palestinian perspective, showcasing protests, suffering children, and descriptions of death. This saturation of extreme and one-sided content at such a young age raises concerns about the impact on the understanding of complex global issues and the mental well-being of young TikTok users.

TikTok responded to the experiment stating that the findings do not reflect the actual experiences of teenage users, as real users engage with the app differently liking, sharing, and searching for content. The platform also highlighted its efforts to remove millions of videos with harmful content. However, it is evident that the algorithm’s ability to quickly lead young users down content rabbit holes poses a significant challenge.

While TikTok offers family-control features to filter content, the experiment revealed that these features may not be sufficient in preventing exposure to extreme and polarized views. The findings may also draw regulatory attention amidst the growing concern over the impact of social media on young minds.

It is clear that there is a need for further research and discussion on how algorithms can be responsibly implemented on platforms like TikTok to protect young users from harmful and potentially manipulative content.