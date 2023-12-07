Meta Platforms to Implement End-to-End Encryption on Facebook and Instagram

Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is set to introduce full end-to-end encryption for messages on both platforms. This move comes as part of Meta’s ongoing efforts to prioritize user privacy and security. According to sources familiar with the matter, the company plans to begin automatically enabling this encryption for Facebook users in the coming weeks, with a similar rollout on Instagram expected to follow in the near future.

Previously, users had to manually activate the encryption feature on these platforms. However, with the new update, all messages will be encrypted default, ensuring that only the sender and recipient can access the content. This added layer of security aims to protect users from potential threats posed hackers, fraudsters, and criminals.

The implementation of end-to-end encryption has long been a subject of debate between technology companies and governments. While encryption provides individuals with enhanced privacy, it also presents challenges for law enforcement agencies. In September, the British government urged Meta not to introduce encryption on Instagram and Facebook Messenger without appropriate safety measures to safeguard children from online sexual abuse.

Meta’s move to extend its encryption measures across Facebook and Instagram reflects the growing importance of user privacy in the digital age. By defaulting to end-to-end encryption, Meta aims to reassure its vast user base that their personal communications will remain confidential and secure.

As of now, Meta has not provided an official statement regarding the reported encryption update. However, this proactive step towards user privacy aligns with the company’s commitment to making its platforms safer for everyone.