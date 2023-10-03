Meta Plans to Introduce Ad-Free Subscriptions for Instagram and Facebook in Europe

Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, is reportedly considering offering ad-free subscriptions for its platforms in Europe. According to The Wall Street Journal, European users may soon have the option to pay for a version of Instagram or Facebook without personalized advertisements.

The tech giant is said to have shared its plans with European privacy regulators, aiming to charge users €10 per month for a desktop subscription to either platform. Additional accounts can be added for an extra €6 per month. However, those who choose to subscribe via their smartphones will have to pay €13 per month due to the commissions charged Apple and Google in their app stores.

The introduction of these ad-free subscriptions is reportedly a response to increased scrutiny from European regulators. The company has faced calls to obtain user consent for collecting data for personalized ads, a demand that it had previously resisted. Earlier this year, Meta changed its stance and agreed to seek permission for such advertising practices.

It is still unclear whether regulators will approve Meta’s plans for paid subscriptions or if they will require the company to offer cheaper or free versions of Instagram and Facebook without personalized ads.

While the availability of ad-free subscriptions in Europe seems imminent, the report suggests that these subscription options will not be offered in the United States.

Source: The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times