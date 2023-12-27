Technical Issues Impact Washington State Department of Transportation Website

Summary: The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently experiencing technical difficulties with its website, causing it to be temporarily unavailable. The department is uncertain about the timeframe for resolving the issue and bringing the website back online. As a result, WSDOT is urging travelers to seek up-to-date traffic information through their social media platforms.

Following a recent tweet from the Washington State DOT, it has come to our attention that their website and app are currently down. The IT department at WSDOT is actively addressing the technical issues, but no estimate has been given regarding when the services will be fully functional again. During this period of downtime, WSDOT is making efforts to disseminate relevant information through its social media channels.

Although the precise nature of the website malfunction is not specified, it is understood that it is not an entirely novel occurrence for WSDOT. The department previously encountered similar technical difficulties in November. It is unfortunate that these problems are persisting, as they not only impact the website itself, but also affect the availability of traffic-related information such as cameras and road sensors.

In light of these ongoing issues, the Washington State DOT is advising travelers to rely on alternative sources for up-to-date traffic updates. Social media platforms have been suggested as a suitable alternative during this temporary disruption. While this solution may not be ideal for everyone, it is the best alternative currently available.

The Washington State Department of Transportation acknowledges the inconvenience caused the website downtime and is making efforts to rectify the situation as soon as possible. In the meantime, staying connected on social media platforms will ensure that travelers have access to essential traffic information and updates while the website undergoes maintenance.