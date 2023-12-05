Police Arrest Man in Child Pornography Investigation

In an effort to combat online child exploitation, the Waterloo Regional Police Service’s Cybercrime – Internet Child Exploitation Unit has successfully made an arrest in an ongoing child pornography investigation. The investigation began in October 2023, when authorities received a tip from the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding the sharing of child sexual abuse material on social media.

Taking swift action, officers from the Cybercrime – Internet Child Exploitation Unit, along with the Direct-Action Response Team (DART), executed a search warrant at a residence on Shelly Drive in Kitchener on November 30, 2023. The operation yielded significant evidence, leading to the arrest of a 35-year-old male from Kitchener.

The individual has been charged with three counts of Possession of Child Pornography and two counts of Making Child Pornography Available. Following the arrest, the accused was taken into police custody pending a bail hearing.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service is an active member of the Ontario Provincial Strategy to Protect Children from Sexual Abuse and Exploitation on the Internet. Through the collaboration of various law enforcement agencies and the support of the Ministry of the Solicitor General, initiatives like this are being made possible to combat the growing issue of online child exploitation.

