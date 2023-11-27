New Directive in Uttar Pradesh Sparks Debate on Women’s Safety and Education

Source: The Times of India

The recent directive issued the Uttar Pradesh government, which prohibits private coaching institutes from conducting late-evening classes for female students, has sparked a heated debate on women’s safety and education. While the government introduced the directive as part of the Safe City project aimed at ensuring the safety of women, children, and senior citizens, many social media users have criticized it as discriminatory and detrimental to the aspirations of young girls.

The directive has received mixed reactions on social media. Some users argue that the order will curtail the dreams and ambitions of female students, contradicting the promises made the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during the elections to make Uttar Pradesh safer for women. They view the restriction as a setback, preventing women from pursuing educational opportunities and hindering their progress.

On the other hand, there are social media users who support the directive, stating that it is a necessary step towards safeguarding women. They argue that until general safety in the city improves, it is important to have guidelines in place that prioritize women’s security. They suggest that online classes can serve as an alternative in the meantime.

The directive has also prompted discussions on the unequal treatment of male and female students. Some users have pointed out that there are no similar restrictions imposed on male students, leading to questions about inherent gender bias and the need for equal opportunities.

While there are differing opinions on the directive, it has undeniably sparked a meaningful conversation on women’s safety, education, and the role of the government in ensuring a conducive learning environment for all students.

