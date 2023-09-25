Tentative Agreement Reached to End Writers Guild of America Strike

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) has announced a tentative agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) to end the 146-day strike that has had a significant impact on Hollywood. The strike, which began on May 2, 2023, has been the longest in the guild’s history.

One of the key issues in the negotiations was the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in film and TV writing. The WGA sought strict limits on AI-written scripts, while studios wanted more flexibility to experiment with the emerging technology. The tentative deal includes provisions around the use of AI, although specific details have not yet been disclosed.

The debate over AI reflects concerns among writers about the potential displacement of human creatives. Some writers argue that AI is essentially “scraping other people’s work” and liken it to a “plagiarizing machine.” However, studios believe that AI can be a collaborative tool to support writers, rather than replace them entirely.

In addition to the AI provisions, the tentative agreement reportedly includes gains for writer pay and residuals, particularly for shows on streaming platforms. The deal is described as “exceptional” and offers meaningful gains and protections for writers in all sectors of the membership, according to the WGA Negotiating Committee.

The agreement still needs to be ratified the WGA’s 11,500 members, and the strike will remain in effect until the ratification process is complete. The studios, represented the AMPTP, which includes major entertainment companies like Netflix, Disney, and Warner Bros., expressed their appreciation for the “enduring solidarity” of the guild members during the strike.

Now, the focus will shift to the WGA’s upcoming ratification vote, where members will have the opportunity to review the comprehensive details of the agreement before casting their votes. The Screen Actors Guild (SAG), which has been on strike since mid-July, will likely closely monitor the writers’ response to the deal before making their own next move.

Bringing actors back to work is crucial for the studios to resume production on projects impacted the strikes. The entertainment industry is hopeful that the writers will ratify the contract and that the actors will follow suit, allowing the creative engine in Hollywood to restart after months of lost wages and production delays.

