Netflix’s Bodies Takes a Unique Approach with a Single-Season Story

Netflix has gained a reputation for leaving audiences hanging with cliffhangers and unresolved storylines season after season. However, with the current number one show in the United States, Bodies, the streaming giant has taken a different approach. According to one of the show’s writers, Bodies was intentionally designed as a self-contained single-season story.

Paul Tomalin, the writer in question, recently discussed the remarkable success of the show in an interview with Hello Magazine. Bodies quickly soared to the top of the Netflix charts upon its release, thanks to its captivating premise. Tomalin revealed that he pitched the idea as “a one and done” series to prevent frustrating the audience. “I think when you have such an amazing concept upfront, you p*** your audience off if you don’t solve it,” he explained.

The core concept of Bodies revolves around a crime drama with a unique twist involving time travel. Four detectives from different decades stumble upon the same body in a London alleyway. Adapted from the DC comic book series written Si Spencer and illustrated Dean Ormston, the show was specifically crafted to provide immediate closure to this particular mystery. Tomalin, as the viewer, emphasized his dislike for shows that leave audiences hanging for prolonged periods. “As the viewer, I hate it when you get this amazing thing. And at the end, it’s like, ‘Duh, duh, duh,’ and you’re like, ‘Right, so I’ve got to wait a year and a half.'”

Bodies takes a refreshingly different approach than many other TV shows that tend to extend storylines for as long as possible before reaching the core concept. Although Tomalin remains open to the possibility of additional seasons, he believes that the single season of Bodies can stand alone as a satisfying experience. “This is the meal. There’s the dessert. There’s the coffee. It’s the whole thing. Closure.”

