The Rise of Watch Content on TikTok: A Peek into the Watch World

TikTok, the popular short-form video app, has taken the world storm. With over 3.5 billion downloads worldwide, it has become a platform that one-in-three Americans use. But what sets TikTok apart from other social media platforms, and why should watch lovers pay attention?

At first mention of TikTok to watch enthusiasts, there may be a sense of hostility. TikTok and watch collecting seem like an unlikely combination, but there is a growing presence of “Watchtok” content on the platform. For those unfamiliar with TikTok, it operates on an algorithm that curates content based on user preferences and interests. It shows personalized recommendations on the “For You” page, making it easy to consume full-screen, vertical video content.

Watch content on TikTok offers a unique perspective for those outside the watch world. It combines elements of reality TV and educational content, providing narrated access to the world of watches. Users can catch a glimpse of rare watches, negotiations, and interactions with dealers and collectors. These videos captivate the audience with their off-the-cuff banter and behind-the-scenes look into the watch industry.

One prominent figure in the #watchtok community is Mike Nouveau, a watch dealer who shares videos of his journeys to find and acquire rare watches. He features a variety of vintage watches, with a special focus on vintage Cartier pieces. The audience is drawn to the negotiations and deals that play out in the videos, creating an engaging and immersive experience.

Another duo making waves in the watch community on TikTok are Tyler Mikorski and John Buckley. Both are 47th Street dealers who have their own TikTok show called @clockworkdynasty. Their content embodies the brusque manner of the 47th Street watch scene, condensed into short videos for Gen Z entertainment.

While TikTok may not be everyone’s cup of tea, it offers a fresh and accessible perspective on the watch world. It allows watch enthusiasts and novices alike to get a taste of the watch collecting experience through entertaining and informative content.

