Wrexham Football Club, despite its current position in League Two, has taken the world storm with its surging popularity on social media. Boasting an impressive 1.1 million followers on Instagram, Wrexham has surpassed the follower counts of seven Premier League clubs, as revealed SafeBettingSites.com.

The rise of Wrexham’s popularity can be attributed in large part to the success of the captivating docu-series Welcome to Wrexham. The global audience has been captivated the club’s journey, and this is reflected in its staggering social media following. In fact, Wrexham’s Instagram follower count is greater than that of 35% of Premier League sides.

Not only does Wrexham outshine teams in the lower leagues, but it also rivals well-established clubs in the Premier League. Surpassing the Instagram following of clubs like Fulham, Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest, Burnley, Sheffield United, Brentford, and Luton Town, Wrexham is making its mark among the top-tier teams. It is even in close competition with Crystal Palace and Brighton & Hove Albion.

But Wrexham’s popularity extends beyond the Premier League. Even in the Championship, only two clubs, Leicester City and Southampton, have managed to amass a larger Instagram following than Wrexham. This accomplishment solidifies Wrexham’s status as a rising force in the football world.

Notably, Wrexham has also become the most popular football club in Wales on social media. Outshining prominent clubs such as Cardiff City and Swansea City, Wrexham stands at the forefront of Welsh football on digital platforms.

With their strong performance in League Two, currently placing second in the table, Wrexham has a promising future ahead. Back-to-back promotions could soon become a reality for the club if they continue to excel on and off the pitch. As Vyom Chaudhary, editor at SafeBettingSites.com, suggests, Wrexham has the potential to become not only one of the most popular, but also one of the most successful lower division clubs in English football.

