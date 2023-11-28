Retired Teacher Claims Victory in Legal Battle Against School Board

A retired teacher from the Waterloo Region District School Board is celebrating what she calls a “major victory” in her ongoing legal battle with the board. The Ontario Court of Justice recently rejected the school board’s attempt to dismiss a defamation lawsuit against them and their former chair. In his ruling, Justice James Ramsay stated that the lawsuit launched Carolyn Burjoski can proceed, and he also ordered the school board to pay $30,000 of Burjoski’s legal fees.

The case stems from a 2022 school board meeting where Burjoski raised concerns about the availability of books on transgender youth in school libraries. The former chair of the board, Scott Piatkowski, cut short her presentation and removed her from the meeting. Burjoski subsequently retired, started an online fundraiser, and filed a defamation lawsuit.

While this ruling is a significant development, it’s important to note that the outcome of the overall dispute is not guaranteed. Matt Jantzi, a lawyer who is not involved in this case, explains that the plaintiff could still lose the defamation action. Justice Ramsay’s ruling simply allows the proceeding to continue to trial.

When asked for comment, the current chair of the board, Joanne Weston, stated that the board is reviewing the court’s decision and will not be providing further comments at this time.

In his ruling, Justice Ramsay emphasized that public discussion of issues related to transgenderism or minors and transgenderism is not prohibited the Human Rights Code. He expressed regret that the defendant, as a government entity, attempted to suppress debate on these matters.

The legal battle is far from over, but the possibility of a settlement remains on the table. Jantzi points out that settlements can arise at any point in a dispute, and many civil cases do reach a resolution through negotiation.

Overall, this ruling marks a significant moment in Carolyn Burjoski’s legal fight, but the ultimate outcome is still uncertain. The dispute reflects larger discussions about transgender rights and the limits of public discourse.