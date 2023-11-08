New App Claims to Show Who’s Viewing Your Instagram Profile

A new app, Wrapped for Instagram, has gained immense popularity this week claiming to reveal exactly who is looking at your Instagram profile. However, this app has raised significant privacy concerns among users.

Millions of people have already downloaded Wrapped for Instagram, pushing it to the top of Apple’s App Store charts in the U.S. Owned Wrapped Labs, this third-party app is not affiliated with Instagram or its parent company, Meta. Its features promise to provide users with data on their usage habits and information about other users who have viewed their profiles or taken screenshots.

Similar to Spotify Wrapped, which showcases users’ most played songs and podcasts on the streaming platform, Wrapped for Instagram allows individuals to gain insights into their Instagram activity. After connecting their Instagram account to the app, users receive a personalized year-end report that includes details such as the number of hours spent on Instagram in 2023, top online friends, the number of people who blocked them, and other statistics.

Despite the app’s popularity, concerns have been raised regarding the safety of sharing Instagram account information with a third-party app. Users fear that their data might be compromised or sensitive information misused. Digital Trends reports that some users have voiced concerns on platforms like Reddit, suggesting that Wrapped for Instagram may collect login credentials for potential data theft or account hacking.

Wrapped Labs, the developer behind the app, claims to require personally identifiable information for a better user experience. However, the lack of transparency about data usage practices has fueled skepticism among users.

While some have expressed doubts about the accuracy of Wrapped for Instagram’s analytics, the app’s spokesperson maintains confidence in its results. Although unable to disclose the inner workings of the app, the spokesperson assures users that accusations of data exploitation are baseless.

In response to the app’s popularity, Instagram’s parent company, Meta, has called for its removal from the App Store, citing a violation of their policies. Nevertheless, the specific violation has not been specified, leaving questions unanswered.

FAQ:

Q: Can Wrapped for Instagram really show who has viewed my profile?

A: Wrapped for Instagram claims to provide information about users who have viewed your profile, but its accuracy and reliability have been questioned.

Q: Is it safe to use Wrapped for Instagram and share my Instagram login credentials?

A: Many users have raised concerns about the safety of sharing login credentials with the app. Caution and thorough research are advised before using any third-party app that requires access to personal information.

Q: Why has Meta, the parent company of Instagram, requested the removal of Wrapped for Instagram?

A: Meta has stated that the app violates their policies, but they have not provided specific details about the violation.

