Magewell’s Ultra Encode AIO live media encoders now integrated with Wowza Video platform

Magewell, a leading video capture card manufacturer, has partnered with Wowza to integrate its Ultra Encode AIO live media encoders with the Wowza Video platform. This integration allows for seamless and easy-to-deploy streaming workflows from encoding to delivery over Wowza’s global content delivery network (CDN).

The Ultra Encode AIO offers a robust yet affordable encoding solution for various applications, including live streaming, remote contribution, and IP-based production. It supports multiple encoding formats and delivery protocols, encoding video up to 1080p at 60fps or 4K at 30fps. The device can encode one live input source or mix HDMI and SDI inputs into a combined output.

On the other hand, Wowza Video is a comprehensive, integrated video platform designed for business-critical applications. It combines reliability, global scalability, and the simplicity of a single video solution for live streaming and video on demand (VOD). Wowza Video eliminates the need for expensive broadcast deployments and the involvement of engineering teams.

The integration of Wowza Video with Ultra Encode AIO adds user-friendly output presets, making it seamless for customers to bring content from the encoder into the Wowza ecosystem. Users can set their Wowza access token within Ultra Encode AIO for authentication, and then stream to the platform using the RTMP or SRT protocol. Additionally, users have the option to customize settings based on their unique needs and environment.

Nick Ma, CEO and CTO at Magewell, stated that this integration provides organizations across diverse industries with a seamless solution to leverage professional-level media encoding and content management systems. It eliminates the need for expert engineers to run video operations, enabling companies to reach their audiences, customers, or employees more efficiently.

This partnership between Magewell and Wowza is expected to streamline streaming workflows and provide customers with an excellent solution for their video streaming needs.

Sources:

– Magewell (magewell.com)

– Wowza (wowza.com)