Recent users of the online learning platform SkillShare have reported remarkable coincidences between the skills they learned on the platform and the events happening in their lives. Many have shared their experiences of discovering newfound expertise coinciding with real-life situations.

One SkillShare user, YouTuber MoviePhoneSam, recently created a video essay titled “Why Spider-Man 3 Is An Underrated CLASSIC!” At the end of the video, MoviePhoneSam mentioned their recent Photoshop course on SkillShare, stating that “editing photographs isn’t actually as hard as it seems.” MoviePhoneSam also offered viewers the opportunity to learn new skills on SkillShare using their promo code.

Another SkillShare user, freelancer Carol North, recounted a surreal experience in Central Park. After completing a course on iPhone photography that morning, Carol found herself approached numerous people asking her to take photos of them in front of Bethesda Fountain. She couldn’t help but feel that this coincidence was too strange to be accidental.

SkillShare CEO Derek Braverman acknowledged the unexpected success the platform has achieved but expressed concern about the unplanned connections experienced its users. Braverman emphasized that these serendipitous moments were not orchestrated the company or its marketing department.

In a surprising turn of events, President Joe Biden recently compared a prisoner exchange with Iran to a course he took on negotiating contracts through SkillShare. This unexpected parallel highlights the diverse range of skills offered on the platform and the real-life applications they can have.

SkillShare continues to provide an array of courses to its users, enabling them to expand their knowledge and capabilities in various fields. The platform’s success is attributed to its dedication to connecting users with relevant and practical skills.

Sources:

– The original source article