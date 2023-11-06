New and Affordable: JVC Gumy Mini True Wireless Earbuds Now at Half the Price!

Looking for a budget-friendly option for true wireless earbuds? Look no further than the JVC Gumy Mini. Originally priced at $30, these earbuds are now available for just $15 on Amazon’s Woot, providing you with substantial savings. Although this deal is set to last for a few weeks, stocks may sell out quickly due to the high demand for these affordable earbuds. To take advantage of this offer, it is highly recommended to make your purchase as soon as possible.

While the JVC Gumy Mini may not offer the same performance and features as top-tier wireless earbuds, they are still a solid choice considering their affordable price tag. These earbuds do not have active noise cancellation, but they come with customizable tips that ensure a proper seal in your ears, providing an immersive music and call experience. Moreover, with an IPX4 rating for water resistance, you can use these earbuds without worry during light rain or intense workouts.

For battery life, the JVC Gumy Mini can provide up to six hours of playtime on a single charge. Additionally, the included charging case extends the usage time to a total of 15 hours. Conveniently, the earbuds automatically turn on and connect to your device as soon as you take them out of the case. Furthermore, they are compatible with popular digital assistants, allowing you to easily access and interact with them using voice commands.

Considering the original price of $30, the JVC Gumy Mini are already a great budget option. However, with the current $15 discount on Amazon’s Woot, they are an absolute steal. Don’t wait until the last minute to make your purchase, as the demand for these true wireless earbuds is high and stocks may run out quickly. Take advantage of this half-price deal now and enjoy the quality and convenience of the JVC Gumy Mini true wireless earbuds.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Do the JVC Gumy Mini true wireless earbuds have active noise cancellation?



A: No, these earbuds do not feature active noise cancellation. However, they do offer customizable tips to ensure a proper seal in your ears.

Q: Are the JVC Gumy Mini true wireless earbuds water-resistant?



A: Yes, these earbuds come with an IPX4 rating for water resistance, making them safe to use in light rain or during workouts.

Q: How long do the JVC Gumy Mini true wireless earbuds last on a single charge?



A: The earbuds provide up to six hours of playtime, and the included charging case extends the usage time to a total of 15 hours.

Q: Can I use voice commands with the JVC Gumy Mini true wireless earbuds?



A: Yes, these earbuds are compatible with popular digital assistants, allowing you to wake them up and interact with them using voice commands.